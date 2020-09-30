Left Menu
NGT denies nod to Delhi Police for construction on Yamuna floodplains

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the project is located right on the flood plains and thus cannot be allowed. It refused to agree with the submission of the Delhi police that the Principal Committee, formed to oversee Yamuna rejuvenation, made recommendations in favour of the Delhi Police.

30-09-2020
The National Green Tribunal Wednesday junked a plea by the Delhi Police seeking permission to raise construction for the accommodation of the trainees in the flood plains of river Yamuna. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the project is located right on the flood plains and thus cannot be allowed.

It refused to agree with the submission of the Delhi police that the Principal Committee, formed to oversee Yamuna rejuvenation, made recommendations in favor of the Delhi Police. "The present project is right on the flood plains and has potential for generating solid waste and sewage, unlike the project which was earlier allowed," the bench said.

The tribunal said activities which may be beneficial for the rejuvenation of the river like bio-diversity parks, artificial wetlands, afforestation etc. are required not the constructions. "Idea of semi-permanent or temporary construction for utilization of the Police officials may not be a very germane idea. Such a requirement is not temporary. Alternatives for viable permanent constructions may need to be explored," the bench also comprising Justice S P Wangdi said. The tribunal was hearing an application filed by the Delhi Police for permission to raise construction for the accommodation of the Police trainees in the flood plains of river Yamuna.

The NGT in its 2015 order prohibited any construction activity in the demarcated flood plain and directed the Principal Committee to identify all existing structures as of today which falls on the demarcated flood plain. "Upon identification, the Principal Committee shall make its recommendations as to which of the structures ought or ought not to be demolished, in the interest of environment and ecology, particularly, if such structures have been raised in an unauthorized and illegal manner," the bench said.

