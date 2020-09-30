Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shopian encounter: Bodies of 3 men to be exhumed and handed over to kin, say police

The bodies of three persons killed in an alleged fake encounter by the Army in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in July this year will be exhumed and handed over to their families after the due process of law, a senior police officer said here on Wednesday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:06 IST
Shopian encounter: Bodies of 3 men to be exhumed and handed over to kin, say police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The bodies of three persons killed in an alleged fake encounter by the Army in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in July this year will be exhumed and handed over to their families after the due process of law, a senior police officer said here on Wednesday. "Since the DNA samples (of the deceased) have matched with family, the three bodies will be exhumed and handed over to families after due process of law," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

On July 18, the Army claimed three militants were killed in Amshipura village in the higher reaches of south Kashmir's Shopian district. However, the Army initiated an inquiry after social media reports indicated the three men were from Rajouri district in Jammu and had gone missing in Amshipura.

The families of the three men from Rajouri who worked as labourers in Shopian had also filed a police complaint. The Army completed a probe on September 18 and said it has found "prima facie" evidence that its troops "exceeded" powers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act during the encounter and has initiated disciplinary proceedings.

The police also launched its investigations and collected the DNA samples of the families to match with those killed. Last week, the police said the samples have matched with the families from Rajouri and further investigation in the case was going on. PTI SSB MIJ SMN SMN

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite make global debut; price starts at EUR 249

Xiaomi today launched the Mi 10T Series comprising the Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Lite. The series comes with an AdaptiveSync display, an octa-core processor and supports 33W fast-charging and 5G connectivity.The Mi 10T Lite carries a pr...

Kiren Rijiju launches Sports Authority of India's new logo

The Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju launched the Sports Authority of Indias SAI new logo at Delhis Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, today. The event was attended by Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal Indian Olympic Ass...

RR win toss, opt to bowl against KKR

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on WednesdayBoth RR and KKR fielded unchanged teams of their respective previous matches. The Teams Kolkata Knight ...

Govt opening up economy for greater pvt sector participation: Goyal 

The government is opening up the economy for greater participation of the private sector and has been working in different ways to remove entry barriers for new investments, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.&#16...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020