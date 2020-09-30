Lt Gen Menon to take over as 14 Corps Commander in mid-October

Lieutenant General PGK Menon will take over as the next Fire and Fury Corps Commander in Leh around mid-October, sources said. Meanwhile, incumbent Lieutenant General Harinder Singh will take over as the commandant of the Indian Military Academy (IMA), sources added.

The Fire and Fury Corps also known as the 14 Corps is in-charge of looking after the entire Eastern Ladakh area where China transgressed at multiple locations in April-May timeframe this year. The 14 Corps Commander is also involved in the military talks which are held with the Chinese to resolve the issue between both countries in that sector.

Lt Gen Menon had participated in the Corps Commander level talks on the last occasion and it was made clear by authorities that he would succeed Lt Gen Harinder Singh in Leh. Lt Gen Harinder has completed his one year tenure and would be moving to the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun from there. (ANI)