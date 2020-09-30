One killed in motorcycle accident

One killed in motorcycle accidentPTI | Thane | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:09 IST
A motorcycle fell off a flyoverafter hitting a road divider and landed on a road under ithere in Maharashtra on Wednesday, killing a pillion rider,police said
The incident occurred on Majiwada flyover on itsGhodbunder-Nashik lane, said a police officer
The deceased pillion rider is identified as AbuzerShafik Shaikh, while his friend who was riding the motorcyclewas injured, he said.
