Ukraine investigating death of U.S. embassy employee

Ukrainian police said on Wednesday an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine had died after an assault in Kyiv and that they were looking for a male suspect in the case. "The unconscious woman was admitted to a hospital where she subsequently died.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:56 IST
Ukrainian police said on Wednesday an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine had died after an assault in Kyiv and that they were looking for a male suspect in the case.

"The unconscious woman was admitted to a hospital where she subsequently died. During the examination of the victim's belongings, an identity card of an employee of the U.S. Embassy in her name was found," the police said on Facebook. The embassy was not immediately available for comment.

Police said the woman, who had a head injury, was found by a passerby on the street near a park outside the city centre. It said the woman had been beaten and that a dark-haired man of 30-40, dressed in dark shorts and a T-shirt, was suspected of involvement.

