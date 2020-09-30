Andhra Congress aims to get 10 lakh signatures from state's farmers against agriculture laws

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday said that it is going to start the signature collection movement against the agriculture sector laws passed by the central government. Speaking to media, APCC Vice-President G Gangadhar, said that Congress is planning to collect the signatures of at least 10 lakh farmers in the state, as part of the All India Congress Committee's plan to collect 2 crore farmers' signatures against the laws from across the country.

"The movement will be launched on October 2, and last till October 31. APCC president Sake Sailajanath and other leaders will kick start this movement from Visakhapatnam on Gandhi Jayanti. Our Party calls these farm laws like the death blow to the farmers. State Congress has released a poster in this regard," he said. He said that the state Congress' movement will further aim at the Andhra government's plan to fit electricity meters on agricultural pump-sets to check the power consumption of farmers.

"Congress is opposing this plan of the state government claiming that this will be detrimental to the existing free power scheme for farmers which was introduced by late YS Rajasekhar Reddy," he said. Gangadhar said that YS Rajasekhar Reddy had introduced the free power scheme for farmers as a true Congress leader but his son YS Jaganmohan Reddy is going against his father's scheme.

"While BJP is bringing farm bills to benefit the crony capitalists against farmers; regional parties YSRCP and TDP are acting hand in glove with BJP for their political needs. All those parties are acting against the interests of the farmers," he alleged. (ANI)