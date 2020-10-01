Left Menu
Maha govt extends lockdown till Oct 31, allows Dabbawalas in Mumbai local

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended the lockdown imposed to contain the COVID-19 spread till October 31.

01-10-2020
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended the lockdown imposed to contain the COVID-19 spread till October 31. However, hotels, food courts, restaurants, and bars will be allowed to operate with effect from October 5 with a capacity not exceeding 50 per cent or as may be prescribed by the local authorities.

The government also allowed Dabbawalas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region in the local trains after procuring of the QR codes from the office of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai. All trains originating and ending their journey within the state to be restarted with the immediate effect, read the order.

Only 50 guests will be permitted in marriage related gathering. Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till October 31.

Besides metro rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (Including that in malls and market complexes), auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain prohibited. The local trains in Pune region will be resumed.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state from coronavirus after 18,317 new cases were reported here on Wednesday. The state also reported 481 deaths and 19,163 discharged patients, according to the Public Health Department.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 13,84,446, including 36,662 deaths and 10,88,322 discharges. The active cases stand at 2,59,033. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that BMC hospitals and COVID centres will not face any scarcity of Remdesivir injections as 72,000 Remdesivir injection vials for all of its hospitals and other COVID facilities, have been ordered.

BMC said that it has received 10,000 vials. (ANI)

