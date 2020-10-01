Left Menu
EU must stand firm regarding Turkey, says France's Beaune

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-10-2020 11:30 IST
The European Union must stand firm against Turkey and this could mean possible sanctions, junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Thursday.

"In the short-term there must be signals of resolve. We will see if there are sanctions," he said on broadcaster France 2 television.

EU leaders are set to meet in Brussels on Thursday for two days of discussions notably on tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and relations with Turkey.

