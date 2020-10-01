Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam recruitment scam: Key accused Diban Deka surrenders

He also said that he had flagged the leak after receiving a copy of the question paper on WhatsApp. Deka said he has "left Assam fearing for his life".

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-10-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 12:59 IST
Assam recruitment scam: Key accused Diban Deka surrenders

BJP leader and one of the prime accused in Assam police recruitment scam, Diban Deka, has surrendered before the police in the state's Barpeta district. Deka, who, along with former DIG PK Dutta, had been absconding since the scam came to light, surrendered on Wednesday night in Pathacharkuchi area, a police officer said.

He has been brought to Guwahati for further interrogation, the officer said. Examination to recruit unarmed sub-inspectors was cancelled on September 20, minutes after it began, as the question paper was found to have been leaked on social media.

Over 20 people have been arrested in this connection. State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) chairman Pradeep Kumar subsequently resigned on September 27 taking "moral responsibility" for the leak.

Police had issued look out notices and announced an award of Rs one lakh each for any information which could lead to the arrest of Deka and Dutta. The former DIG is yet to be traced and it is suspected that he was holed up somewhere near the India-Nepal border.

Deka was questioned by the CID after the scam had surfaced, but was allowed to go as there was "no circumstantial evidence against him". Shortly after, he went missing.

On September 24, however, he took to Facebook to claim that his life was in danger. Deka said he was involved with the "company" which was responsible for conducting the exam.

He identified himself as the national executive member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and said he would not do anything to bring disrepute to the saffron party. He also said that he had flagged the leak after receiving a copy of the question paper on WhatsApp.

Deka said he has "left Assam fearing for his life". He further said that he might get killed anytime as many big and corrupt officials are involved in the scam..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

6-yr-old killed after being hit by patrol vehicle in Hyderabad

A six-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a patrol vehicle of Mangalhat police station in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Confirnming the incident, Inspector Ranaveer Reddy told ANI over phone that the patrolling car of Mangalhat police stat...

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

An ambitious humanitarian project to deliver coronavirus vaccines to the worlds poorest people is facing potential shortages of money, cargo planes, refrigeration and vaccines themselves and running into skepticism even from some of those ...

Cong stages protest demanding complete reopening of weekly markets in Delhi

Leaders and workers of the Delhi Congress staged a protest in the Civil Lines area here on Thursday, demanding a complete reopening of the weekly markets in the city. Some of the protesters, including Delhi Congress vice presidents Mudit Ag...

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Microsofts email service Outlook is reportedly down on Thursday, according to the outage tracking website Downdetector and users of the service. Many users took to social media platform Twitter to complain about the outage.Is Microsoft Outl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020