Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prashant Bhushan moves SC seeking review of fine imposed on him in contempt case

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Thursday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking review of its August 31 judgement imposing a fine of Re 1 on him in connection with criminal contempt of court case over his tweets.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 13:30 IST
Prashant Bhushan moves SC seeking review of fine imposed on him in contempt case
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Thursday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking review of its August 31 judgement imposing a fine of Re 1 on him in connection with criminal contempt of court case over his tweets. Notably, Bhushan has already paid the fine of Re 1 but has decided to challenge his conviction in the matter. While paying the fine, Bhushan had made it clear that paying the fine in the registry did not mean that he accepted the Supreme Court's judgement.

Bhushan had, on September 14, filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its judgement convicting him and imposing a fine of Re 1 on him for criminal contempt of court in the suo motu contempt case over his tweets. Earlier, he had filed another plea in the top court seeking directions for an appeal against conviction in criminal contempt cases to be heard by a larger and a different bench.

Bhushan was convicted and a fine of Re 1 was imposed on him by the Supreme Court in connection with a suo motu criminal contempt of court case over two of his tweets. One of the tweets, posted on June 29, was related to his post on a picture of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on a high-end bike. In his second tweet, Bhushan had expressed his opinion on the role of the last four CJIs amid the state of affairs in the country.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is also hearing another contempt of court case against Bhushan for his interview to a magazine in 2009 in which he was quoted as saying that half of the 16 former Chief Justices of India (CJIs) were corrupt. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

EU takes legal action against UK over planned Brexit bill

The European Union took legal action against Britain on Thursday over its plans to pass legislation that would breach parts of the legally binding divorce agreement the two sides reached late last yearThe EU action underscored the worsening...

Poland reports record number of new daily coronavirus infections

Poland reported a record number of new daily coronavirus infections on Thursday, with the Health Ministry announcing 1,967 new cases as it battles a rise in cases with new curbs.For the past week, Poland has seen more than 1,000 new cases p...

Fewer UK workers on furlough as govt scales back support

Fewer British workers remained on furlough from their employers last month as the government scaled back its support for businesses hit by COVID-19 before ending the scheme on Oct. 31, two surveys showed on Thursday. The Bank of England sai...

FEATURE-Families left in limbo as Uganda oil project earmarks land

By Liam Taylor BULIISA, Uganda, Oct 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Two years ago, surveyors came to measure a swathe of land cutting through the Bitamale familys homestead in western Uganda.The family was not sure whether the land acquisiti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020