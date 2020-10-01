Britain has clear red lines in EU talks, says Gove

Britain has clear red lines that it will not cross in talks with the European Union, Michael Gove, the minister handling Brexit divorce issues for Britain, said on Thursday, adding that he believed with goodwill an agreement could be reached.

"Progress has been made in a huge number of areas, but ... there is still one or two sticking points on state aid, the level playing field and fisheries," Gove told parliament.

"But I think with goodwill on both sides, we can achieve resolution, and I certainly know that this government is determined to do. But of course, we have clear red lines that we will not cross."