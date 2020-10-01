UP: Man held with 25.1 kg charas worth over Rs 25 cr

A joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police have arrested a 31-year-old man from the Indo-Nepal border here after recovering 25.1 kg charas worth Rs 25.5 crore from his possession, an official said on Thursday. The accused - Sachit Madeshiya - hails from Mahrajganj district, they said

SHO Sonauli, Ashutosh Singh told reporters that the accused was on his way to Delhi from Nepal and was arrested from Shyam Kot in Sonauli area on Wednesday night with 25.1 kg charas worth Rs 25.5 crore in the international market. He said the police is presently interrogating the accused, who they suspect is a carrier of the contraband. Another member of the gang managed to escape and a hunt is on to nab him, Singh said.