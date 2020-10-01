DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 01

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1 ** BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives a statement on the implementation of the withdrawal agreement between the EU and the UK – 0900 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for industry and the single market Thierry Breton speaks to European lawmakers on the EU's upcoming legislative proposals such as the Data Governance Act or the Digital Services Act – 0715 GMT. ** ALGIERS - U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper makes a rare visit to Algeria. ** BRUSSELS - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels – 1130 GMT. ** ISTANBUL - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at opening of parliament session – 1100 GMT. ** ABUJA - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari delivers a televised address to mark the 60th anniversary of the country gaining independence from Britain – 0800 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - French President Emmanuel Macron gives a news conference after meeting with fellow EU leaders on the the first day of an extraordinary summit. ** BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen give a news conference after meeting EU leaders gathered for an extraordinary summit. ** SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to deliver pre-budget address on Thursday ahead of handing down a pandemic-affected deficit next week – 0230 GMT. ** MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino to speak at digital forum in Madrid – 0700 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels – 0930 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels – 1030 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels – 1100 GMT. ** DUBLIN - Irish finance minister speaks at parliamentary committee on Oct.13 budget – 1200 GMT. ** PARIS - French health minister Olivier Veran holds press conference as COVID-19 infection rates continue to climb in France – 1330 GMT. BERLIN - Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov will visit Berlin. (Final day) ATHENS – U.S Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Greece, Italy, the Holy See, and Croatia. (to Oct. 02) BRUSSELS - Brexit talks in Brussels (to Oct. 2).

ROME – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Rome. (Final day) BRUSSELS - European Union leaders hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines on an extraordinary EU summit – 0900 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Parliament President David Sassoli gives a news conference after meeting EU leaders gathered for an extraordinary summit – 1330 GMT. HANOI - ASEAN bank governors and finance ministers meet online for virtual summit. (to Oct 02) BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Igor Matovič at NATO HQ. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders hold an extraordinary summit to discuss issues related to the single market (to Oct. 02) PRAGUE - Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau visits Prague and meets his Czech counterpart Tomas Petricek – 1300 GMT. GLOBAL - International day of older persons.

ABUJA - Nigeria to celebrate its 60th year of independence. CHINA - 71th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. BRUSSELS – Special European Council meeting (to Oct. 2).

Bermuda - Bermuda holds snap general election - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2

** ROME - Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu is scheduled to pay an official visit to Italy, at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio. DUBLIN - Irish Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe and European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager speak at an Irish webinar – 0700 GMT.

GUINEA – 62nd anniversary of independence from France. GLOBAL - International day of non-violence. CZECH - Czechs vote in regional and Senate elections (to October 3).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

TOKYO - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia. (To Oct.8) KYRGYZSTAN – Kyrgyz Supreme Council Election. NEW CALEDONIA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 5

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet for monthly talks via videoconference – 1300 GMT. GLOBAL - World teachers' day. SAN FRANCISCO – 9th death anniversary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier invites EU Energy Ministers for informal talks in Berlin (to Oct. 6). BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU Energy Ministers meeting (to Oct. 6). BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

TOKYO - Foreign ministers of Japan, the United States, India and Australia will hold a so-called Quad meeting in Tokyo to discuss the concept of a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" amid concerns about China's maritime assertiveness. TOKYO – India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Tokyo for Quad meet. (to Oct. 07) LONDON - IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the LSE - 1200 GMT. BRUSSELS - The EU's High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell speaks to press on the EU's enlargement package and on an economic and investment plan for the Western Balkans.

BRUSSELS - Luxembourg finance minister Pierre Gramegna speaks at video conference with Werner Hoyer, president of the European Investment Bank, Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president of the European Commission, Paschal Donohoe, president of the Eurogroup, And Klaus Regling, managing director of the ESM on the economic and monetary union - 1300 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

** PARIS - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire to speak at Paris financial conference – 1230 GMT. ULAANBAATAR - The U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will pay an official visit to Mongolia, During the visit, Pompeo will hold official talks with Foreign Minister Enkhtaivan, President of Mongolia Khaltmaa Battulga, and Prime Minister of Mongolia Ukhnaa Khurelsukh. MOSCOW - 14th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn and EU Commissioner Thierry Breton speak at a conference on how to increase drug production in Europe after the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted vulnerabilities in the supply chain of active ingredients used in medicines. - 1130 GMT HANOI - Vietnam hosts ASEAN senior officials' meeting in Hanoi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 ** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will meet the President of the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia, Mr. Zoran Zaev, at NATO Headquarters. ** LONDON - OPEC will publish its 2020 OPEC World Oil Outlook via a videoconference in Vienna, Austria – 1200 GMT. GLOBAL - World sight day.

Luxembourg – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct 09) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9 GLOBAL - World post day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10 GLOBAL - World mental health day.

GLOBAL - World day against death penalty. FIJI – 50th anniversary of independence.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

TAJIKISTAN – President election - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 12

BALI - 18th anniversary of Bali bombings. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction.

SAN JOSE, Chile – 10th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14

BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives speaks at a news conference on how to lift barriers to investment to ensure a successful recovery of the bloc. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's report on the energy state of the union, the renovation wave and offshore renewable energy. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15 GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day.

GLOBAL - International day of rural women. BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 GLOBAL - World food day.

MIAMI, United States - Analysis of the second debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. NEW ZEALAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18

BOLIVIA - Bolivia holds delayed 2020 presidential election. JERUSALEM – 9th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20

TRIPOLI – 9th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

SEYCHELLES – President election - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

LIBYA – 9th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 9th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. NASHVILLE, United States - Analysis of final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24 EGYPT – Egyptian People's Assembly election - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. BERLIN - World Health Summit (to OCTOBER 27). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28

TANZANIA - Tanzania due to hold presidential, parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 BRAZIL - Brazil local elections. (to Nov. 15) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 IVORY COAST – Ivory Coast presidential election. GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 MOLDOVA - Moldova presidential election.

EGYPT - Egypt holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 03

GUAM - Non-Voting Delegate to US House of Representatives election. United States of America - U.S. House of Representatives Election. Palau - Palauan Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican House of Representatives Election. United States of America - U.S. Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Senate Election. Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Governor Election.

United States of America - President Election. Palau - Palauan House of Delegates Election.

Guam - Legislature of Guam Election. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 04 BRUSSELS – EU meeting of Economic and Financial affairs ministers

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 08

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Nationalities election. MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Representatives election.

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia (to Nov. 9) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

KUALA LUMPUR - Business pioneers in the Asia-Pacific interact with economic leaders, policy-makers and academia on current issues during the APEC-CEO Summit in Malaysia. (to Nov. 11) JORDAN - Jordanian House of Deputies election. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 HANOI - Vietnam host ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) in Hanoi (to November 15). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12 KUALA LUMPUR - Heads of government from all APEC member economies gather to discuss issues relating to trade growth, employment and quality of life for people during the APEC-Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Malaysia. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15 BOSNIA - Bosnia holds local elections - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh.(to Nov.22) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22

BURKINA FASO – Referendum election. BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -