Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rwanda genocide survivors want speedy trial for Kabuga, but court faces delays

A special U.N. tribunal in Tanzania should quickly try elderly tycoon Felicien Kabuga on charges of financing the 1994 Rwandan genocide, survivors said on Thursday, after France's top civil court ruled he could be handed over for prosecution. "The case of Kabuga should be speedy," Naphtal Ahishakiye, the executive secretary of genocide survivor organization Ibuka told Reuters by phone.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:02 IST
Rwanda genocide survivors want speedy trial for Kabuga, but court faces delays

A special U.N. tribunal in Tanzania should quickly try elderly tycoon Felicien Kabuga on charges of financing the 1994 Rwandan genocide, survivors said on Thursday, after France's top civil court ruled he could be handed over for prosecution.

"The case of Kabuga should be speedy," Naphtal Ahishakiye, the executive secretary of genocide survivor organization Ibuka told Reuters by phone. He lost his parents and three brothers in the genocide. "He is elderly, I think a quick trial would enable the victims get justice." But the tribunal in Tanzania's northern town of Arusha faces both legal challenges and bureaucratic delays as it prepares for trial, experts told Reuters.

Emmanuel Altit, Kabuga's defence lawyer, said he would fight for Kabuga to be tried at The Hague branch of the U.N. Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals, instead of its Arusha branch. The body was set up to handle final appeals and other remaining cases from the Yugoslav and Rwanda war crimes tribunals, which are being wound down. "We will go to court to tell the judges that a transfer of Felicien Kabuga to Arusha would entail such risks that his rights would be violated as a result of the transfer," he told Reuters.

He declined to elaborate, but one line of argument might be that the extent of the COVID-19 outbreak in Tanzania is unclear since the government has not updated its case numbers for months, saying the pandemic is over. Kevin Hughes, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office at The Hague tribunal, declined to comment on questions about when Kabuga might be tried or where he might be held in custody.

TYCOON U.N. prosecutors accuse Kabuga, a former tea and coffee tycoon, of importing machetes for ethnic Hutu militias that slaughtered hundreds of thousands of Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

Kabuga’s arrest in Paris in May ended a manhunt lasting more than two decades. He has denounced the charges, including genocide and incitement to commit genocide, as "lies." At the time of Kabuga's arrest, sources in The Hague tribunal said getting the case to court would require a lot of work because the file hadn't been updated in many years.

A French court ruled on Wednesday he could be sent to Arusha for trial. Rwandan authorities did not comment on the court's decision, and a spokesman for the Arusha tribunal declined to comment.

Survivors have complained about some Arusha tribunal decisions, particularly where jail terms were cut on appeal. Genocide survivor Ahishakiye said he would be satisfied with a trial in Tanzania as long as it was fair. A previous judge had angered survivors by reducing the sentences for some convicts, he said. "We condemned it," he said. "We beseech the current leadership of the court to ensure that does not happen again." (Additional reporting by Tangi Salaun in Paris and Stephanie van den Berg in The Hague; writing by Katharine Houreld, Editing by William Maclean)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' not releasing on Diwali

Superstar Akshay Kumars much-awaited action feature Sooryavanshi will not be releasing on Diwali, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Sibashish Sarkar said on Thursday.&#160;&#160; The studio had announced in June this year that the film wil...

Sebi comes out with framework to monitor foreign holding in depository receipts

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday came out with a framework to monitor foreign holding in depository receipts DRs. The broad operational guidelines have been put in place based on discussions with market participants, the Securities and E...

Vatican releases financial figures, promises transparency

The Vatican released its most detailed-ever financial figures on Thursday, acknowledging it might have been swindled before but promising the faithful who have been shocked by money scandals that it would become like a glass house in its tr...

Cyprus demands Turkey sanctions at EU summit, stalls on Belarus

Cyprus on Thursday defied rising pressure to approve European Union sanctions on Belarus at a leaders summit, urging fellow EU governments to also sanction Turkey over its oil and gas drilling in the Mediterranean.Despite friendly elbow bum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020