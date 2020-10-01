Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM reaches out to village heads for more effective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to all sarpanches and gram pradhans of the country for more effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), saying its goal can be fully realised with the help of village community leaders, according to an official statement Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:27 IST
PM reaches out to village heads for more effective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to all sarpanches and gram pradhans of the country for more effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), saying its goal can be fully realised with the help of village community leaders, according to an official statement Thursday. The prime minister also appealed to people and gram panchayats to make Jal Jeevan Mission a people's movement. The JJM aims to provide drinking water to all rural households by 2024. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to all sarpanches/gram pradhans of the country through a letter dated 29th September, 2020 for more effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The goal of the Mission -- Har Ghar Jal can -- be fully realised with the help of all Sarpanch/Pradhan/village community leaders as they play a pivotal role in its implementation,” the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement.

He mentioned how the contribution made by people for this mission's success is creating history. This mission will not only address the issue of water supply, but will also help in tackling water-borne diseases such as cholera, dysentery, diarrhoea, encephalitis and typhoid, Modi said.

Also, when the livestock is provided with safe and clean water, it not only improves their health but plays a critical role in improving their productivity, thus enhancing income of families, he added. He highlighted how the scarcity of water adversely impacts women and children.

“It is urged that women take lead in water management as this can be done in a best way by the womenfolk, as the Centre and state government can play the role of a facilitator, while women are at the helm of the drinking water supply programme at village level,” Modi said. The letter mentioned the efforts of the Union government in the last six years in providing road, housing, toilet, gas connection, electricity, bank account, and pension to all.

Emphasising on the importance of safe and adequate potable drinking water as an absolute necessity, the prime minister stated how JJM has emerged as a one-of-its-kind programme in which planning, implementation, operation and maintenance role has been vested with the village communities to ensure drinking water to every home. In the past one year, more than 2.3 crore households have already been provided tap water connections across the country. As on date, 5.5 crore households get assured safe tap water in their homes, i.e. almost 30 per cent of total rural households, the statement added.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Three held for opening fire, robbing hotel on Maha highway

Three persons were arrested for allegedly opening fire in a hotel on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway and decamping with Rs 1.10 lakh cash on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at around 1.30 am, when the accused arrived at the hotel fo...

FACTBOX-Who will be Kuwait's next crown prince?

Kuwaits Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah died on Tuesday aged 91 and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah was named the new ruler of the Gulf major oil exporter.Under the constitution, Sheikh Nawaf has up to a year to name a new h...

Prince Harry speaks about race, marks UK Black History Month

Prince Harry has spoken about his awakening to race issues as he and his wife, Meghan, launched an anti-racism campaign to mark Black History Month in the UK. In a video interview with the Evening Standard newspaper published Thursday, Harr...

South Africa reopens to international flights amid virus

South Africa has reopened to international flights, ending a more than six-month ban on international travel that was part of its restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19. A Lufthansa plane from Germany was the first international flig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020