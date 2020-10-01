Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak arrests Indian national for allegedly crossing border without travel documents

The man, identified as Hareender Singh, was arrested on Wednesday for "illegally entering into Pakistan by crossing the Working Boundary through the border village of Kundanpur in Sucheetgarh Sector of Sialkot," some 130kms from Lahore, police said. No travel documents were recovered from Singh, who is said to be a resident of Gurdaspur, according to police.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 01-10-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 20:12 IST
Pak arrests Indian national for allegedly crossing border without travel documents
Representative Image Image Credit:

An Indian national has been arrested for allegedly crossing the border without travel documents in Sialkot district of Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Thursday. The man, identified as Hareender Singh, was arrested on Wednesday for "illegally entering into Pakistan by crossing the Working Boundary through the border village of Kundanpur in Sucheetgarh Sector of Sialkot," some 130kms from Lahore, police said.

No travel documents were recovered from Singh, who is said to be a resident of Gurdaspur, according to police. The Sialkot police registered a case against him. He has been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

As many as nineteen Indian nationals are languishing in jail in different parts of Pakistan for "illegal border crossing", according to an official of the federal government..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Germany finds two more African swine fever cases in wild boar

Two more cases of African swine fever ASF have been confirmed in wild boars in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, the federal agriculture ministry said on Thursday.The new discoveries bring the total number of confirmed cases to 40 si...

Britain reports slight dip in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Britain on Thursday reported 6,914 new COVID-19 cases, a slight fall from the previous two days when there were more than 7,000 cases reported daily.There were 59 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, down from 71 cases reporte...

NABARD launches refinance scheme for WASH programme, earmarks Rs 800 cr for FY'21

In a bid to promote sustainable and healthy lifestyle in rural areas, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development NABARD on Thursday announced a special refinance facility to support the governments Water, Sanitisation and Hygiene W...

Babri Masjid demolition an unparalleled crime that has wounded country like Gandhi's assassination:Vijayan

A day after a CBI special court in Lucknowacquitted all the accused, including BJP veteran LK Advani, in the Babri Masjid demolition case, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the 1992 incident was an unparalleled crime t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020