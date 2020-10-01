Three held for opening fire, robbing hotel on Maha highway
Three persons were arrested for allegedly opening fire in a hotel on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway and decamping with Rs 1.10 lakh cash on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at around 1.30 am, when the accused arrived at the hotel for dinner and before paying for their meal, one of them went out to start the car, while the two others held the manager at gunpoint, Palghar district superintendent of police Dattatreya T Shinde said.
When the hotel manager raised an alarm, the staff and truck drivers present in the vicinity tried to nab the accused in the car, but another accused opened fire in the premises, the official said. Following this, the trio abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene with Rs 1.10 lakh, he said.
Based on the documents found in the abandoned car, the police formed check posts in the district and nabbed the trio from Palghar, the official said. The arrested accused, who hail from Uttar Pradesh, had come in search of work at Boisar industrial estate, it was stated.
A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered in this regard, the official added. PTI COR ARU ARU
