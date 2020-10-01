Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU begins legal action against UK over Brexit divorce deal breach

An EU deadline for the Boris Johnson government to remove sections of the Internal Market Bill expired on Wednesday, resulting in a "letter of formal notice" being issued, which could lead to a court case against Britain at the European Court of Justice, the EU's supreme court. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the UK would have until the end of November to respond to the EU's concerns over the draft legislation.

PTI | London | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:38 IST
EU begins legal action against UK over Brexit divorce deal breach
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

The European Union (EU) on Thursday began legal proceedings against the UK over concerns that parts of a legislation tabled in the House of Commons breaches the Brexit divorce agreement. An EU deadline for the Boris Johnson government to remove sections of the Internal Market Bill expired on Wednesday, resulting in a "letter of formal notice" being issued, which could lead to a court case against Britain at the European Court of Justice, the EU's supreme court.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the UK would have until the end of November to respond to the EU's concerns over the draft legislation. "We had invited our British friends to remove the problematic parts of their draft internal market bill by the end of September," she told reporters in Brussels.

"This draft bill is by its very nature a beach of the obligation of good faith laid down in the withdrawal agreement. Moreover, if adopted as is, it will be in full contradiction of the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland. The deadline lapsed yesterday (Wednesday), the problematic provisions have not been removed. Therefore, this morning (Thursday) the Commission has decided to send a letter of formal notice to the UK government. This is the first step in an infringement procedure," she said. A spokesperson for the UK government said Britain would respond in due course, stressing that the Bill was a necessary "safety net" to protect trade between different parts of the UK.

British parliamentarians had given their final nod to the controversial Internal Market Bill earlier this week and it is now on the way to the House of Lords before it becomes law. In a bid to address concerns that the bill goes against the UK's agreed obligations, ministers have granted Parliament a say before powers are enforced to override parts of the Brexit divorce deal in the event of no new trade agreement with the EU. Meanwhile, the latest round of EU-UK talks to thrash out such a post-Brexit trade agreement continue in Brussels this week, with a mid-October deadline for both sides to arrive at the broad contours of a deal.

The UK formally left the EU in January and is currently in a transition period, which comes to a close at the end of December. Both sides must strike a deal before then, with the default position being a no-deal Brexit which would see them trade on more broad World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Bang your pots: top French chef calls for COVID protest

One of Frances top chefs on Thursday urged fellow restaurant and bar owners to protest against the possible closure of their establishments, as the government considers tightening rules to control a second coronavirus wave. Double Michelin-...

Sports News Roundup: Highlights: French Open day five; Astros, Rays sweep series and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Titans, Steelers game postponed again after more positive testsThe postponed Pittsburgh Steelers and Titans game that the National Football League had hoped to play earlier this week will...

India, Myanmar working towards operationalising Sittwe port by first quarter of 2021: Shringla

India and Myanmar are working towards operationalising the Sittwe Port by the first quarter of next year, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said on Thursday while emphasising on New Delhis resolve to further expand ties with the neighbouring...

Venezuela insists on December congress vote despite EU call for delay

Venezuela on Thursday insisted it will hold legislative elections on Dec. 6, following a call by the European Union for a delay to ensure a free and fair vote. Opposition parties led by congress chief Juan Guaido have said they will not par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020