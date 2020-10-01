ScoreboardPTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:43 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab here on Thursday. Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock b Cottrell 0 Rohit Sharma c Neesham b Shami 70 Suryakumar Yadavrun out 10 Ishan Kishan c Nair b K Gowtham 28 Kieron Pollard not out 47 Hardik Pandya not out 30 Extras: (lb-1, w-5) 6 Total: 191/4 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 0-1, 21-2, 83-3, 124-4 Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 4-1-20-1, Mohammed Shami 4-0-36-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-37-0, Krishnappa Gowtham 4-0-45-1, James Neesham 4-0-52-0.
