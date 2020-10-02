Left Menu
Hear cases against lawmakers on day-to-day basis, says Guj HC

The letter further directed principal judges to monitor the progress of the cases and give a report about each one of them to HC every 15 days, with an explanation of adjournments, if any, given in such cases. There are 92 cases pending against sitting and former MPs and MLAs in lower courts in the state, officials informed.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-10-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 21:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat High Court has directed principal judges of district courts in the state to hear cases against sitting or former MPs and MLAs on a day-to-day basis for quick disposal. In a letter dated September 30, written to the principal judges of the districts, the HC registrar general has cited a Supreme Court order.

"As per the order dated 16/9/2020 passed by the honorable Supreme Court of India in writ petition (civil) no.699/2016, I am directed by the honorable chief justice (of Gujarat high court) to request you to take necessary steps to list the criminal cases against sitting/former legislators (MPs/MLAs) on day to day basis and dispose of the said cases as early as possible," the letter by Registrar General R K Desai said. The letter further directed principal judges to monitor the progress of the cases and give a report about each one of them to HC every 15 days, with an explanation of adjournments, if any, given in such cases.

There are 92 cases pending against sitting and former MPs and MLAs in lower courts in the state, officials informed.

