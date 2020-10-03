Mamata takes out rally in Kolkata against Hathras rape

West Bengal Chief Minister MamataBanerjee on Saturday took out a rally in the city in protestagainst the Hathras gang rape case in Uttar Pradesh

The march began at the Birla Planetarium and endedat the Gandhi statue at Mayo Road, about 2 km away

She had hit out at the BJP government in UttarPradesh on Thursday and said just as Goddess Sita had to gothrough 'Agni Pariksha' in the Ramayana after being abductedby King Ravana, the Dalit woman who died after being allegedlygang-raped and brutalised in Hathras was cremated in the deadof the night.