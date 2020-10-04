Four killed in TN road mishap

Four people were killed whentheir car and another vehicle collided head-on at Pethikuttaiin the district, police said on Sunday

The four, hailing from Thondamuthur on the city outskirtsand in their 40s, were on their way to Sirumugai in thedistrict when the mishap occurred on Saturday night, killingthem on the spot, they said

Three people travelling in the car coming from theopposite direction escaped with minor injuries.