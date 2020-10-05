Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azerbaijan says Armenia targets cities outside conflict zone

His spokesman Vahram Poghosyan told Armenian media on Sunday evening there was no reason for Nagorno-Karabakh forces to target Mingachevir. Azerbaijani officials denied that any military objects had been hit in Ganja, but said the attack caused damage to civilian infrastructure.

PTI | Baku | Updated: 05-10-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 08:44 IST
Azerbaijan says Armenia targets cities outside conflict zone

The fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces continued over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with Azerbaijan accusing Armenia of targeting the country's cities that are far beyond the conflict zone. Hikmet Hajiyev, aide to Azerbaijani President Ilkham Aliyev, said on Sunday that Armenia targeted large cities Ganja and Mingachevir with missile strikes. Ganja, home to several hundred thousand residents and the country's second-largest city, is located roughly 100 kilometres (about 60 miles) away from Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh's capital, and so is Mingachevir.

The clashes erupted on September 27 and have killed dozens, marking the biggest escalation in the decades-old conflict over the region, which lies within Azerbaijan but is controlled by local ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia. Hajiyev on Sunday tweeted a video depicting damaged buildings, and called it the result of “Armenia's massive missile attacks against dense residential areas” in Ganja. It wasn't immediately possible to verify the authenticity of the video.

Hajiyev said in another tweet on Sunday evening that Armenian forces also hit Mingachevir, which “hosts a water reservoir and key electricity plant,” with a missile strike. Armenia's Defense Ministry vehemently denied the claims. The ministry's spokeswoman Shushan Stepanian wrote on Facebook that “no fire was opened from Armenia in the direction of Azerbaijan” and called the accusations “desperate convulsions of the Azerbaijani side.” Nagorno-Karabakh's leader, Arayik Harutyunyan, said on Facebook that he ordered “rocket attacks to neutralize military objects” in Ganja, but later told his forces to stop firing to avoid civilian casualties. His spokesman Vahram Poghosyan told Armenian media on Sunday evening there was no reason for Nagorno-Karabakh forces to target Mingachevir.

Azerbaijani officials denied that any military objects had been hit in Ganja, but said the attack caused damage to civilian infrastructure. One civilian has been killed, and 32 others sustained injuries, authorities said. “Opening fire on the territory of Azerbaijan from the territory of Armenia is clearly provocative and expands the zone of hostilities,” Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov said in a statement on Sunday.

According to Hajiyev, no serious damage was inflicted on the infrastructure in Mingachevir, but “civilians (have been) wounded.” As the fighting resumed Sunday morning, Armenian officials accused Azerbaijan of carrying out strikes on Stepanakert and targeting the civilian population there. Nagorno-Karabakh's leader Harutyunyan said that in response, his forces would target “military facilities permanently located in major cities of Azerbaijan.” In a statement issued later on Sunday, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry rejected accusations of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure. Aliyev, the Azerbaijani president, tweeted Sunday that the country's troops “liberated from occupation the city of Jabrayil and several surrounding villages.” Nagorno-Karabakh's officials rejected the claim as untrue, saying the territory's army “is controlling the situation in all directions.” Nagorno-Karabakh officials have said nearly 200 servicemen on their side have died in the clashes so far. Eighteen civilians have been killed and more than 90 others wounded. Azerbaijani authorities haven't given details on their military casualties, but said 24 civilians were killed and 111 others were wounded on their side.

Nagorno-Karabakh was a designated autonomous region within Azerbaijan during the Soviet era. It claimed independence from Azerbaijan in 1991, about three months before the Soviet Union's collapse. A full-scale war that broke out in 1992 killed an estimated 30,000 people. By the time the war ended in 1994, Armenian forces not only held Nagorno-Karabakh itself but substantial areas outside the territory's formal borders, including Jabrayil, the town Azerbaijan claimed to have taken on Sunday.

This week's fighting has prompted calls for a cease-fire from around the world. On Thursday, leaders of Russia, France and the United States — co-chairs of the so-called Minsk Group, which was set up by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in 1992 to resolve the conflict — issued a joint statement calling for an immediate cease-fire and “resuming substantive negotiations ... under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.” Azerbaijani President Aliyev repeatedly said that Armenia's withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh is the sole condition to end the fighting. Armenian officials allege that Turkey is involved in the conflict and is sending fighters from Syria to the region. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said earlier this week that “a cease-fire can be established only if Turkey is removed from the South Caucasus.” Spokesman of Nagorno-Karabakh's leader Vahram Poghosyan said on Facebook Sunday evening that since Azeribaijan has involved “terrorist mercenaries" in the region, “this means that the current situation gives us a legitimate right to move our operations to the entire territory of Azerbaijan to clear it of terrorist groups.” Ankara has denied sending arms or foreign fighters, while publicly siding with Azerbaijan in the dispute.

On Sunday, Turkey's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on Ganja, saying it was proof of Armenia's disregard for the law. Ankara accused Armenia of attacking civilian residential areas, and claimed that Armenia could commit crimes against humanity..

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Indian developers get more time to integrate with Google Play billing system

Google on Monday said it is extending the time for developers in India to integrate with the Google Play billing system until 31st March 2022. The development comes after many Indian startups raised concerns around Googles Play billing syst...

UN condemns deadly suicide attack in eastern Afghanistan

At least 13 people were killed and dozens more injured in the attack that targeted a district administrative building in Shinwar, where many civilians were present. UNAMA outraged by killing of at least 13 civilians today in suicide attac...

New Zealand ruling party vows to ban efforts to alter sexual orientation

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arderns centre-left government vowed on Monday to ban conversion therapy, which aims to change a persons sexual orientation, if returned to power, as widely expected, in polls on Oct. 17. The globally disc...

Serie A: Napoli fail to turn up for Juventus clash due to coronavirus ruling

The Serie A clash between Napoli and Juventus on Sunday local time was called off as the former failed to turn up to the venue due to coronavirus ruling. Napoli were blocked from coming to Turin by local health authorities as their two play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020