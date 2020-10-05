Pb: Police prevents Cong activists from gheraoing Union minister Som Parkash's house

A number of youth Congress activists on Monday tried to gherao the residence of Union Minister of State Som Parkash here during a protest over farm bills and the Hathras incident, but were prevented by the police from doing so. Led by District Youth Congress president Saurav Khullar and Block Youth Congress president Karamdeep Singh Kang, the activists tried to break the barricades put up near the minister's residence in local Urban Estate but heavy police force foiled their attempt. They then resorted to sloganeering against the Centre and Parkash, who is the BJP MP from Hoshiarpur. Phagwara assembly segment falls in Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency represented by Parkash. Farmers in Punjab have been protesting against the new farm legislations.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm reforms would pave the way for the dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. The government has maintained that there will be no change in the MSP.