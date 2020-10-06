Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 justices slam court's 2015 decision in gay marriage case

Barrett's confirmation would cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the court, and she has compared her approach to the law generally to that of her mentor, Justice Antonin Scalia, one of the dissenters in the gay marriage case. Reversing the court's decision in the gay marriage case would seem a tall order, but Thomas' statement underscored liberals' fears that the court could roll back some of their hardest-fought gains.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 10:04 IST
2 justices slam court's 2015 decision in gay marriage case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court, already poised to take a significant turn to the right, opened its new term Monday with a jolt from two conservative justices who raised new criticism of the court's embrace of same-sex marriage. The justices returned from their summer break on a somber note, following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, hearing arguments by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic and bracing for the possibility of post-election court challenges.

The court paused briefly to remember Ginsburg, the court's second woman. But a statement from Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Justice Samuel Alito, underscored conservatives' excitement and liberals' fears about the direction the court could take if the Senate confirms President Donald Trump's nominee for Ginsburg's seat, Amy Coney Barrett. Commenting on an appeal from a former county clerk in Kentucky who objected to issuing same-sex marriage licenses, Thomas wrote that the 5-4 majority in a 2015 case had "read a right to same-sex marriage" into the Constitution, "even though that right is found nowhere in the text." And he said that the decision "enables courts and governments to brand religious adherents who believe that marriage is between one man and one woman as bigots." Thomas suggested the court needs to revisit the issue because it has "created a problem that only it can fix." Until then, he said, the case will continue to have "ruinous consequences for religious liberty." The court turned away the appeal of the former clerk, Kim Davis, among hundreds of rejected cases Monday.

Thomas' four-page statement prompted outrage from LGBTQ rights groups and others. Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement that Thomas and Alito had "renewed their war on LGBTQ rights and marriage equality" as the direction of the court "hangs in the balance." With Ginsburg's death and the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy in 2018, only three members of the majority in the gay marriage case remain: Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. Barrett's confirmation would cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the court, and she has compared her approach to the law generally to that of her mentor, Justice Antonin Scalia, one of the dissenters in the gay marriage case.

Reversing the court's decision in the gay marriage case would seem a tall order, but Thomas' statement underscored liberals' fears that the court could roll back some of their hardest-fought gains. The cases the justices spent about two and a half hours discussing Monday, however, were far less prominent: a water dispute between Texas and New Mexico and a case involving a provision of the Delaware constitution that keeps the number of state judges affiliated with the two major political parties fairly even.

The justices seemed prepared to uphold Delaware's political party provision, and the argument passed without any comment about the partisan fighting over the Supreme Court's makeup. The justices will hear a total of 10 arguments this week and next, but the term is so far short on high-profile cases. That could change quickly because of the prospect of court involvement in lawsuits related to the election.

Perhaps the biggest case currently on the justices' docket is post-Election Day arguments in the latest Republican bid to strike down the Affordable Care Act, which provides more than 20 million people with health insurance. The justices last heard argument in their courtroom in February and skipped planned arguments in March and April before hearing cases by phone in May. On Monday, Chief Justice John Roberts began the hearing by noting what the public has only seen in pictures: that the door to the justices' courtroom and the section of the court's bench in front of Ginsburg's chair have been draped with black fabric.

Said Roberts: "We at the court will remember her as a dear friend and a treasured colleague.".

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 2-week high as Trump leaves hospital

Asian stock markets advanced to a more than two-week high on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital following treatment for COVID-19, and as prospects for a fresh U.S. stimulus package appeared to brighten. E...

RPF recovers gold worth Rs 1.12 cr in Assam, four arrested

The Railway Protection Force RPF has recovered 13 gold bars worth Rs 1.12 crores from a train and arrested four alleged smugglers in Assam. As per the RPF, the smugglers arrested from Guwahati, Assam on October 5, also include two women.The...

Gehlot condoles demise of Congress MLA Kailash Trivedi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday condoled the demise of Congress leader Kailash Trivedi, who was the MLA from Sahara Assembly constituency in the State. Deeply saddened at the passing away of Sahara, Bhilwara MLA and Congres...

Major hurricane brews in the Gulf of Mexico threatens Louisiana-Florida

Tropical Storm Delta, the 25th named Atlantic storm this year, is moving toward the Gulf of Mexico and expected to take aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast this week as a major hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. If Delta strikes the U.S....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020