Govt removes export curbs on N-95 masks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 16:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)

The government on Tuesday removed export curbs on N-95 masks, to promote outbound shipments of the product

"The export policy of N-95/FFP-2 masks or its equivalent is amended from restricted to free category, making all types of masks freely exportable," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification

In August, a monthly export quota of 50 lakh units was fixed for N-95/FFP2 masks or its equivalent for issuance of export licences to eligible applicants.

  • N-95

