Navalny's blood contained "the presence of nerve agent -sources

Blood samples taken from Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and examined by the world's chemical weapons agency "confirm the presence of a nerve agent" in the Novichok family, sources said on Tuesday. The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was due to release the results of testing later.
A diplomatic source and a source at the OPCW said the tests showed a nerve agent was found in his blood.
