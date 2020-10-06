Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 11 dead in blast in northwest Syrian town - witnesses

Videos and images circulated by activists on social media showed large plumes of smoke rising from the blast site, along with several fires and damaged buildings.

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 06-10-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:47 IST
At least 11 dead in blast in northwest Syrian town - witnesses
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 11 people were killed and dozens more were wounded on Tuesday in an explosion in the northwest Syrian town of al-Bab, which is under the control of Turkey-backed rebel factions, hospital sources told Reuters.

A witness said the blast occurred when a large truck bomb went off in a crowded area in the town. Videos and images circulated by activists on social media showed large plumes of smoke rising from the blast site, along with several fires and damaged buildings. The videos and images circulated by activists showed several wounded people being carried away from the blast site, while firefighters tried to put out the fires.

A nurse in a local hospital told Reuters 11 people had been killed, but a doctor at a local hospital put the death toll at at least 21. The local administration said at least 118 were injured. Several buildings were damaged in the blast and collapsed onto onlookers, two witnesses told Reuters. People were being pulled out of the rubble, they said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in an IPL match here on Tuesday. Brief Scores Mumbai Indians 193 for 4 in 20 overs Suryakumar Yadav 79 not out Shreyas Gopal 228. Rajasthan Royals 13610 in 18.1 overs Buttler 70 Bumrah 420...

T gana: Raghunandan Rao to be BJP candidate in Dubbak bypoll

BJP on Tuesday announced that M Raghunandan Rao would be its candidate for the November 3 bypoll in Dubbak assembly segment in Telangana. His candidature was announced by the party in Delhi, BJP sources said here.Raghunandan Rao, a lawyer, ...

IPL 13: Our bowlers will give a tough time to CSK batsmen, says Rahul Tripathi

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR cricketer Rahul Tripathi feels that Chennai Super Kings CSK batsmen will have a tough time facing KKR bowlers on Wednesday. KKR will lock horns in their next game with CSK and Tripathi reckons that it will be an im...

18 killed in bombing in Turkish-controlled Syrian town

An explosives-laden truck ignited Tuesday on a busy street in a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters, killing at least 18 people and wounding dozens, Syrian opposition activists reported. The blast in the tow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020