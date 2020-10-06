Scoreboard: MI vs RR

Scoreboard: MI vs RRPTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 07-10-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 23:51 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals here on Tuesday.
Mumbai Indians Innings: Quinton de Kock c Buttler b Tyagi 23 Rohit Sharma c Tewatia b Gopal 35 Suryakumar Yadav not out 79 Ishan Kishan c Samson b Gopal 0 Krunal Pandya c Gopal b Archer 12 Hardik Pandya not out 30 Extras: (B-5 LB-2 W-5 NB-2) 14 Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 193 Fall of Wickets: 1/49 2/88 3/88 4/117 Bowling: Ankit Rajpoot 3-0-42-0, Shreyas Gopal 4-0-28-2, Jofra Archer 4-0-34-1, Kartik Tyagi 4-0-36-1, Tom Curran 3-0-33-0, Rahul Tewatia 2-0-13-0. Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal c de Kock b Boult 0 Jos Buttler c Pollard b James Pattinson 70 Steven Smith c de Kock b Bumrah 6 Sanju Samson c Rohit b Boult 0 Mahipal Lomror c (sub) Anukul Roy b Rahul Chahar 11 Tom Curran c Hardik Pandya b Pollard 15 Rahul Tewatia b Bumrah 5 Jofra Archer c Pollard b Bumrah 24 Shreyas Gopal c de Kock b Bumrah 1 Ankit Rajpoot c Rohit b James Pattinson 2 Kartik Tyagi not out 0 Extras 2 (lb 1, w 1) Total 136 (10 wickets, 18.1 overs) Fall of wickets 0-1, 7-2, 12-3, 42-4, 98-5, 108-6, 113-7, 115-8, 136-9, 136-10 Bowlers: Trent Boult 4-0-26-2, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-20-4, James Pattinson 3.1-0-19-2, Rahul Chahar 3-0-24-1, Krunal Pandya 2-0-22-0, Kieron Pollard 2-0-24-1.
