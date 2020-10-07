White House says 'not optimistic' about comprehensive COVID-19 aid

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday said he was not optimistic that a comprehensive deal could be reached on further COVID-19 financial, aid but that the Trump administration did back a more piecemeal approach.

"We're still willing to be engaged, but I'm not optimistic for a comprehensive deal. I am optimistic that there's about 10 things that we can do on a piecemeal basis if the speaker is willing to put it before her members," Meadows told Fox News in an interview, referring to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.