Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Texas prosecutor says probe of police shooting of Black man will go to grand jury

Hunt County District Attorney Noble Walker said that based on the evidence he had seen, he planned to take the case to the grand jury to consider indicting Lucas once the Texas Rangers complete their probe. Lucas was called to a disturbance and sought to detain Price, who resisted in "a non-threatening posture" and began walking away when Lucas shocked him with his Taser and then shot him with his gun, according to a statement by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Reuters | Texas | Updated: 08-10-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 23:54 IST
UPDATE 3-Texas prosecutor says probe of police shooting of Black man will go to grand jury
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A Texas prosecutor said he will have a grand jury weigh whether to indict a white police officer charged with murdering a 31-year-old Black man, the latest shooting to trigger unrest over police brutality and racism in the United States. Wolfe City Police officer Shaun Lucas has been charged with murder by the Texas Rangers, which are investigating the Oct. 3 shooting of Jonathan Price outside of a gas station in Wolfe City, a small city about 70 miles (113 km) northeast of Dallas.

A lawyer for Lucas said his client shot Price because Price resisted his instructions and tried to take his Taser gun. Hunt County District Attorney Noble Walker said that based on the evidence he had seen, he planned to take the case to the grand jury to consider indicting Lucas once the Texas Rangers complete their probe.

Lucas was called to a disturbance and sought to detain Price, who resisted in "a non-threatening posture" and began walking away when Lucas shocked him with his Taser and then shot him with his gun, according to a statement by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Price later died at a hospital. Lucas, 22, was arrested on Monday and remains in jail on a $1 million bond. His attorney, Richard Rogers, said Price did not appear to be an "uninvolved, innocent party" when Lucas arrived at the scene and resisted efforts to detain him.

"Officer Lucas only discharged his weapon in accordance with Texas law when he was confronted with an aggressive assailant who was attempting to take his taser," Rogers said in an emailed statement. Wolfe City, with a population of 1,500, could become the latest flashpoint in a national uprising over racism and police brutality set off by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

"We've never had a case like this here in Hunt County," Walker told Reuters. Dominique Alexander, president of Next Generation Action Network, a Dallas activist group, said 300 to 400 people attended a vigil on Monday night close to where Price was shot. Dozens of demonstrators also gathered in Los Angeles and New York City, according to media reports.

"Everyone in this community will echo that this shouldn't have happened to Jonathan, because of the character that he had," civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing the Price family, told a news conference on Monday. "However, this shouldn't happen to anybody and it happens far too often to unarmed Black men, particularly in North Texas." Alexander, who is helping advocate for Price's family, said Wolfe City's mayor told the family there is body cam footage, as well as video from the gas station and a nearby fire station.

Alexander said Price had been trying to stop a man from striking a woman when Lucas arrived and mistook him for the instigator. He said Price had been working for the city in a maintenance job and was a pillar of his community and a standout athlete. One of Price's friends, former Boston Red Sox infielder Will Middlebrooks, started an online fundraising drive that has so far raised more than $90,000 in donations.

"Jonathan was a hometown hero. Somebody that everyone knew," Alexander said.

TRENDING

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Johnny Nash dead at 80; South Korean retail investors bid over $50 billion to win coveted shares in BTS label and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Sacred Games Season 3 to focus on Sartaj’s success, what more we know

Is there any chance for Sacred Games Season 3 This third season is one of the highly anticipated Indian web television fans have been waiting for the last one year.Netflix India has remained tight-lipped on the renewal of Sacred Games Seaso...

Cocaine-laden plane crashes in Mexico after airborne pursuit

A light aircraft carrying almost half a tonne of cocaine crashed in central Mexico after a high-speed airborne chase with authorities, and two people aboard died, the defense ministry said on Wednesday. Mexican military helicopters intercep...

Report reveals linkages between human trafficking and forced marriage

The agency has published a report which documents the interlinkages between trafficking in persons and marriage, and provides steps for governments and other authorities to strike back. This is the first publication that looks at the issu...

Odisha govt to provide compensation to families of COVID Warriors who died on duty

The Odisha government on Wednesday said it will provide compensation to the families of COVID Warriors who died on duty in the state. This was decided at the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, an official said.Though t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020