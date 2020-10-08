T'gana govt contemplating convening Assembly for two days to

Left Menu
The Telangana government is "contemplating" convening the Legislative Assembly on October 12 and 13 to make amendments to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act and to make some other legislations on issues reportedly suggested by the High Court.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-10-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 14:44 IST
The Telangana government is "contemplating" convening the Legislative Assembly on October 12 and 13 to make amendments to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act and to make some other legislations on issues reportedly suggested by the High Court. A final decision on the matter would be taken on Friday, an official release said on Thursday.

"The government is contemplating to convene Legislative Assembly Session on the coming Monday and Tuesday as there is a need to make some amendments to the GHMC Act and to make some Acts on suggestions made by the High Court. A final decision on the matter would be taken on Friday," it said. The Legislative Assembly recently met from September 7 to September 16 during which it passed crucial bills on land and revenue administration and also adopted a resolution urging the Centre to confer the country's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao posthumously on the occasion of his ongoing birth centenary celebrations.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI

