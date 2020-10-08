Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT directs Rajasthan chief secy to circulate guidelines on mining

As already directed, the Chief Secretary may have Environmental Cell directly attached to his Office who may constantly monitor compliance of environmental norms,” the bench said. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Nanga Ram Dangi alleging illegal mining in the area around Jaisamand lake at Udaipur in Rajasthan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 16:42 IST
NGT directs Rajasthan chief secy to circulate guidelines on mining

Illegal mining remains a challenge and poses serious threat to the protection of environment, the National Green Tribunal said on Thursday, directing Rajasthan's Chief Secretary to circulate guidelines on the issue at grass root level. The action taken so far to stop illegal mining in the area around Jaisamand lake at Udaipur is inadequate and has not resulted in meaningful enforcement of law, the NGT said.

“It is well acknowledged that illegal mining remains a serious challenge and poses serious threat to the protection of environment which is basic right of the citizens and against the concept of sustainable development,” said a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel. The NGT said it was not clear whether its direction asking Chief Secretaries to set up environmental cell directly under them has been implemented or not.

“It is not clear whether this is happening in the State of Rajasthan and whether remedial action against illegal mining is being monitored by the District Magistrates at district level and the Chief Secretary at the State level. “If not, it needs to be done. In the report of the IG or other Departments of Rajasthan, there is no reference to such monitoring. The concerned officers dealing with the enforcement of law do not appear to be aware of significant orders of this Tribunal which is first step for enforcement,” the bench said.

The bench, also comprising Justice S P Wangdi, directed the Chief Secretary to consider appropriate course of action in light of various orders passed by the tribunal and circulate appropriate guidelines at grass root level, particularly the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police. “Electronic Surveillance System said to have been introduced may be reviewed, including requirement of GPS for the vehicles used in transportation and mined materials, CCTV cameras at the hotspots, an App which can be used by any complainant for giving information about illegal activities of this nature and methodology for assessment and recovery of compensation.  “The mechanism can function preferably under the District Magistrate, with suitable involvement of Mining and Forest Departments and wherever necessary, of the Superintendent of Police and the representative of the State PCB.  “A grievance redressal portal may be set up at district level. Such mechanism needs to be reviewed from time to time. As already directed, the Chief Secretary may have Environmental Cell directly attached to his Office who may constantly monitor compliance of environmental norms,” the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Nanga Ram Dangi alleging illegal mining in the area around Jaisamand lake at Udaipur in Rajasthan.  The application was filed in the year 2014 with the grievance that by illegal mining, serious damage is caused to the ecology. Illegal mining is happening in eight villages which form the catchment area of the lake -- Buthel, Bassa, Charmar, Kot, Kharka, Kenpura, Lodha and Utharda, the plea said.

The applicant mentioned that a large number of cases of illegal mining have been registered which itself shows that the practice is rampant, and mere registration of cases has not brought about the desired result. The applicant also referred to the order of the Rajasthan High Court dated October 21, 2013 to make Jaisamand Lake area free of mining operations and it was alleged that the concerned Departments were not vigilant enough on account of which the mining continued.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Shakti Malik murder: Conspiracy hatched against us, says Tejashwi Yadav

Dragging me and my brother into the murder of former Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD state secretary Shakti Malik is a political conspiracy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters here Yadav said the ruling party has lev...

In midst of cardinal scandal, pope seeks to reassure money inspectors

Pope Francis sought to assure external inspectors of the Vaticans financial operations on Thursday that he was pushing ahead with reforms, as the Holy See reeled from a scandal in which he fired a powerful cardinal.In an address to Moneyval...

Brother of South African cricketer Philander fatally shot

A brother of South African cricketer Vernon Philander was fatally shot in a street in Cape Town, his family said. Tyrone Philander, a younger brother of Vernon, was killed meters from the family home in the neighbourhood of Ravensmead on We...

IPL 13: KXIP need a collective performance from batsmen and bowlers, says Wasim Jaffer

Kings XI Punjab KXIP batting coach Wasim Jaffer feels that the team has not performed together as a unit in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL. Kings XI Punjab has now lost four matches out of five and the side now faces an uphill battle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020