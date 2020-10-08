Afghanistan now looking at light at end of 'tunnel of war': Abdullah Abdullah on peace talks
With the peace dialogue, Afghanistan is looking at the light at the end of the "long tunnel of war" after over four decades, top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah said on Thursday, asserting that there can be no military solution to the conflict in his country.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 17:55 IST
With the peace dialogue, Afghanistan is looking at the light at the end of the "long tunnel of war" after over four decades, top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah said on Thursday, asserting that there can be no military solution to the conflict in his country. Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) of Afghanistan, also thanked the Indian leadership for its support to the Afghan peace process and said India is a "friend forever".
"For the first time after 42 years, we are looking at the light at the end of the tunnel -- the long tunnel of war in Afghanistan. It will not be easy as we have to be sure that it is the right light and the right tunnel," he said in a lecture at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA). Abdullah also asserted that there can be no military solution to the conflict in his country.
Earlier in the day, Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the ongoing peace initiative to bring back stability in the war-ravaged country. Abdullah arrived here on Tuesday on a five-day visit as part of the efforts to build a regional consensus and support for the Afghan peace process.
On Wednesday, Abdullah held extensive talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The visit of the influential Afghan leader to India comes in the midst of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha.
The Taliban and the Afghan government are holding direct talks to end 19 years of war that has killed tens of thousands of people and ravaged various parts of the country. India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested USD two billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.
India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled..
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghan
- Indian
- Narendra Modi
- Ajit Doval
- Abdullah
- Abdullah Abdullah
ALSO READ
Indian Americans have powered economic growth of US: Biden
West Bengal: Nine held with fake Indian currency notes worth over Rs 1 cr, gold biscuits
Video shows PLA recruits sobbing while heading to Ladakh border to face Indian soldiers
Amid COVID-19 impact, Indian economy forecast to contract 5.4% in 2020: UN
Zalmay Khalilzad urges Afghan leaders to take advantage of opportunity available for political settlement