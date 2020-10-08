Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP cadres mercilessly assaulted by cops, the rule of law murdered in Bengal: Tejasvi Surya

BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya on Thursday came down heavily on the West Bengal government over the "brutal attack" on BJP activists during their march to the state secretariat and said it was a "black day as the rule of law has been murdered" in the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-10-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 22:42 IST
BJP cadres mercilessly assaulted by cops, the rule of law murdered in Bengal: Tejasvi Surya
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Tejasvi_Surya)

BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya on Thursday came down heavily on the West Bengal government over the "brutal attack" on BJP activists during their march to the state secretariat and said it was a "black day as the rule of law has been murdered" in the state. Surya, the BJP MP from Bengaluru South, also sought an inquiry by the ministry of home affairs into the blue coloured water sprayed on the party activists during the rally calling it a "gross violation of human rights".

"Today is a black day. The TMC government murdered the rule of law in the state. The way our cadres and leaders were attacked and beaten up mercilessly by the police is unprecedented. Don't we have the right to conduct a peaceful rally in the state?" he said during a press meet here. The law maker asserted that he would visit Bengal again and hold democratic protests to ensure that TMC is defeated in the assembly polls due in April-May next year.

Surya said the country's "most corrupt government" is in West Bengal where unemployment is rising due to the "syndicate and cut money government." "In the past two years over 120 BJP and BJP Yuva Morcha workers have been murdered brutally in the state. If a youth raises his voice against this, he is murdered. "This is my first protest and we (BJP) will not stop till this (TMC) government is out of power" he said.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh alleged that TMC dressed as policemen had hurled bombs at BJP cadres and wondered whether the Pandemic Act comes into effect only when the opposition conducts a political programme. "The Pandemic Act comes into force only when BJP plans to conduct any rally or programme. When TMC conducts rallies and meetings, no rules are applicable. Bombs were hurled at our party cadres, the police mercilessly beat our leaders and cadres intending to kill them," he alleged.

Asked about a BJP activist being arrested with a loaded handgun during the protest march in Howrah, Ghosh said he was a personal security officer of a BJP leader and was carrying a licensed gun. "The TMC and some people are trying to malign us by using this incident," he said.

The TMC leadership accused the saffron camp of trying to "unleash anarchy and communal riots" in the state. "The BJP has today proved again that it is an unruly party. Can you show me one political rally where activists are found carrying firearms? The BJP should come clean on why its activist was carrying firearms. It wants to fuel riots in the state," senior TMC leader and Minister Firhad Hakim said.

Reacting to allegations that chemical-laced water was sprayed at BJP activists, West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said it was the same blue colour used during Holi. Spraying of coloured water during such agitations is an international practice to identify people after dispersals. Police personnel in riot gear burst teargas shells, beat up agitators and used water cannons to break up the protests which continued in Kolkata and Howrah cities for more than three hours.

Parts of the two cities resembled a battle zone on Thursday as BJP workers and supporters clashed with police, hurled stones and blocked roads with burning tyres to protest against the killing of saffron party workers.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi needs to be prepared for around 15K new COVID cases per day in winter months: NCDC report

Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings, a report drafted by the N...

More French cities set to close bars as COVID-19 infections spike

Frances third-biggest city Lyon will have to close its bars in coming days as its coronavirus infection rates are spiking and its hospital emergency beds are filling up quickly with COVID-19 patients, the health minister said on Thursday. M...

Motor racing-Vettel hopes to see Mick Schumacher racing in F1 next year

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel said he hopes to see Michael Schumachers son Mick racing in Formula One next year after the young German makes his practice debut at the Nuerburgring on Friday.Schumacher, 21, is leading the Formul...

Scoreboard: SRH vs KXIP

Kings XI Punjab Innings KL Rahul c Williamson b Abhishek 11 Mayank Agarwal run out 9 Simran Singh c Garg b Ahmed 11 Nicholas Pooran c Natarajan b Rashid 77 Glenn Maxwell run out 7 Mandeep Singh b Rashid 6 Mujeeb Ur Rahman c Bairstow b Ahmed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020