IPL newsalert

IPL newsalertPTI | Dubai | Updated: 09-10-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 23:29 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs in an Indian Premier League match in Dubai.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs in an Indian Premier League match in Dubai.
It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...
2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings, a report drafted by the N...
Frances third-biggest city Lyon will have to close its bars in coming days as its coronavirus infection rates are spiking and its hospital emergency beds are filling up quickly with COVID-19 patients, the health minister said on Thursday. M...
Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel said he hopes to see Michael Schumachers son Mick racing in Formula One next year after the young German makes his practice debut at the Nuerburgring on Friday.Schumacher, 21, is leading the Formul...
Kings XI Punjab Innings KL Rahul c Williamson b Abhishek 11 Mayank Agarwal run out 9 Simran Singh c Garg b Ahmed 11 Nicholas Pooran c Natarajan b Rashid 77 Glenn Maxwell run out 7 Mandeep Singh b Rashid 6 Mujeeb Ur Rahman c Bairstow b Ahmed...