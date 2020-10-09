Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian surfer missing after shark attack

A surfer was missing off an Australian beach on Friday after a shark attacked him and other surfers tried unsuccessfully to pull him from the water, authorities said. "It's a very, very difficult and potentially tragic situation happening." Police said they received a report of a possible shark attack at Wylie Bay at about 10:45 a.m.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 09-10-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 14:01 IST
Australian surfer missing after shark attack

A surfer was missing off an Australian beach on Friday after a shark attacked him and other surfers tried unsuccessfully to pull him from the water, authorities said. The missing surfer is an adult male but authorities gave no further details about his identity. Rescuers pulled a surfboard from the water and the beach at Wylie Bay, 700 km (435 miles) southeast of Perth, was closed, police said.

"Unfortunately he hasn't been recovered at this point in time," Mark McGowan, premier of Western Australia state, told reporters. "It's a very, very difficult and potentially tragic situation happening."

Police said they received a report of a possible shark attack at Wylie Bay at about 10:45 a.m. (0245 GMT). A search and rescue operation was going on, police said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Data Policing: New Chinese algorithms to brand Uyghur 'extremists'

Digitisation is a double-edged sword on one hand, it makes your life hassle-free while on the other it puts a tab on your privacy. Uyghurs are witnessing the second part which puts a check on their privacy. In recent years, the Beijing gove...

Priest dies after being attacked by land grabbers in Rajasthan

A priest died after being set on fire allegedly by five people who wanted to encroach on temple land in Rajasthans Karauli district, police said on Friday. The five accused allegedly poured petrol on Babu Lal Vaishnav and set him on fire in...

Will further cement fraternal ties with Bangladesh: New Indian envoy

Further consolidating Indias fraternal relations with Bangladesh at all levels will be his top priority, the new Indian envoy here has said as he termed the existing bilateral ties beyond the strategic partnership. High Commissioner Vikram ...

French hostage freed in Mali: Ordeal was 'spiritual retreat'

French humanitarian worker Sophie Petronin said early Friday she had been treated relatively well during her nearly four years in captivity at the hands of Islamic militants, as she and three other newly released hostages celebrated reunion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020