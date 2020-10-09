Maha: Two held for storing hookah accessories worth crores

Two persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly storing and selling materials used in hookah parlours, which are banned, in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a godown in Bhiwandi and found materials used in hookah parlours, said Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police Bhiwandi Zone.

The police seized scented tobacco, pots and other accessories valued at over Rs 3 crore from the premises, the official said. Manager of the establishment Irfan Mohammad Amin Siddiqui (42) and Faizal Rais Khan (31), an employee, have been arrested under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, he said, adding that Narpoli police is conducting further probe.