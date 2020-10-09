Police constable seeks motorist's caste details for issuing

Left Menu
A constable was transferred after a video of him seeking the caste details of a motorist to issue a challan for not wearing a mask in neighbouring Tirupur district went viral on the social media, police said on Friday.

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:33 IST
A constable was transferred after a video of him seeking the caste details of a motorist to issue a challan for not wearing a mask in neighbouring Tirupur district went viral on the social media, police said on Friday. With the district administration issuing orders to penalise those not following lockdown norms like wearing a face mask, the constable, Kasirajan stopped the two-wheeler rider at Tirupur-Perumanallur junction on Thursday.

Since the motorist was not wearing a mask, the constable sought his details and also the caste name to issue a challan, which irked the man and resulted in an argument between the two, police said. A video of the two arguing went viral on social media today, following which the police department transferred Kasirajan to the Armed Reserve wing, police said.

Meanwhile, the district Collector Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan assured that a detailed inquiry would be conducted into the matter, official sources said.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI.

