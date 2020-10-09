Left Menu
Development News Edition

Body of man found floating in West Bengal's Nadia returned to family in Bangladesh

Locals of Swarnakhali-Durgapur area in West Bengal's border district of Nadia had spotted the body floating on Mathabhanga river on September 30 and informed the police, an official said. "The unidentified body was fished out of the water and sent to the morgue.

PTI | Krishnaganj | Updated: 09-10-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 22:41 IST
Body of man found floating in West Bengal's Nadia returned to family in Bangladesh

The body of a 67-year- old man, which had floated down a river from Bangladesh to the Indian side more than a week ago, was handed over to his family, thanks to the keen interest of the local people and the social media. Locals of Swarnakhali-Durgapur area in West Bengal's border district of Nadia had spotted the body floating on Mathabhanga river on September 30 and informed the police, an official said.

"The unidentified body was fished out of the water and sent to the morgue. It was assumed that the body might have floated down the river from Bangladesh. The locals wrote about it in the social media and some even contacted people they know across the border," the police officer said. It then came to be known that a person in Bangladesh had drowned while bathing in the river at Chuadanga in Bangladesh, about 55 km away, on September 30, he said.

His family members on coming to know that a body had been found floating in the river in neighbouring Nadia in India contacted the BSF through the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). A flag meeting between the border forces of the two countries was held at zero point on October 2 and the man's body was identified by his family members by his clothes, the official said.

The body was finally handed over to the BGB at Gede on Thursday, he said. According to Bangladesh authorities, the man was identified as Mahammad Wajed Ali, a resident of Darshana village in Chuadanga district, he added.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow track second straight weekly gain on stimulus optimism

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Friday, setting up the SP 500 and the Dow for their second straight weekly gain on hopes of more federal fiscal aid and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next months presidential election.U.S....

CM Amarinder Singh accuses SAD of trying to 'hijack' farmers' agitation in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday slammed Shiromani Akali Dal SAD over the issue of new farm laws and accused the party of trying to hijack the farmers agitation in the state. In a press release, the Chief Minister sai...

Modi,Shah,Rahul,Nitish and Uddhav Thackeray names given as star campaigners for Bihar polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackerays names have been given as star campaigners for their resp...

COVID-19: 2,958 new cases, 38 deaths in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 count reached 1,37,570 after 2,958 people were detected with the infection on Friday, while the number of people who have been discharged increased to 1,08,935, an official said. Thirty-eight deaths recorded during th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020