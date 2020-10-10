Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan president calls for 'meaningful dialogue' with China

"As long as the Beijing authorities are willing to resolve antagonisms and improve cross-strait relations, while parity and dignity are maintained, we are willing to work together to facilitate meaningful dialogue," Tsai said. But China, which cut off a formal talks mechanism in 2016 after she first won office, said on Saturday that Taiwan continued to pursue independence and still held a confrontational mindset.

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 16:04 IST
Taiwan president calls for 'meaningful dialogue' with China
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Taiwan wants to have "meaningful dialogue" with China on an equal basis, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday, extending an olive branch at a time of heightened military tension with Beijing, which claims the island as sovereign Chinese territory. Democratic Taiwan has come under increasing pressure from Beijing, which has ramped up air force activity near the island in the past few weeks, including crossing the Taiwan Strait's sensitive mid line that normally serves as an unofficial buffer zone.

China says it is responding to "collusion" between Washington and Taipei, angered at growing U.S. support for the self-governed island. Beijing views this a precursor to Taiwan declaring formal independence, a red line for China. Speaking at National Day celebrations, Tsai described the situation in the Taiwan Strait as "quite tense." This, along with disputes in the South China Sea, a China-India border conflict and China's crackdown in Hong Kong, showed democracy and peace in the region were facing big challenges, she said.

If Beijing can heed Taiwan's voice and jointly facilitate reconciliation and peaceful dialogue, regional tension can surely be resolved, she added. "As long as the Beijing authorities are willing to resolve antagonisms and improve cross-strait relations, while parity and dignity are maintained, we are willing to work together to facilitate meaningful dialogue," Tsai said.

But China, which cut off a formal talks mechanism in 2016 after she first won office, said on Saturday that Taiwan continued to pursue independence and still held a confrontational mindset. Tsai said she was committed to maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait, but that this was the responsibility of both sides.

Still, she has made strengthening Taiwan's armed forces a priority, and said she would keep pushing this, upholding the principle of neither seeking war nor fearing it. "Our commitment to our sovereignty and democratic values will not change, but we will also maintain strategic flexibility and be responsive to changes," she said, without elaborating.

The United States has been pushing Taiwan to modernise its military so they can become a "porcupine", hard for China to attack. Washington, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taipei, though it is its strongest global backer. "These speeches continued the confrontational thinking and hostility, advocated 'independence' comments, and clamoured to connect with external forces," said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson at the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing.

"'Taiwan independence' is a dead end, while confrontation will lead to nowhere," Zhu warned, urging Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party to refrain from going further down the "wrong path".

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Urvashii Dholakia opens up about COVID-19 diagnosis

Popular TV actor Urvashii Dholakia on Saturday revealed that she had contracted coronavirus a few days ago but has now recovered. In a statement, posted on her official Instagram page, the 41-year-old actor said past few days have been a ro...

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM3 MH-TRP-PROBE TRP Republic TVs CFO doesnt appear before cops, cites SC hearing Mumbai Despite summons, Republic TVs Chief Financial Officer CFO did not appear before the Mumbai police on S...

Special campaign in UP to spread awareness about crimes against children, women

A special campaign will be organised in Uttar Pradesh from October 17 to October 25 to create awareness among the public regarding crimes against children and women, according to a statement on SaturdayDirector General of Police HC Awasthy ...

DBT mode is clean, honest service to beneficiaries: Bedi

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday said the Direct Benefit Transfer DBT mode to credit funds to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of schemes here ensures clean and honest service. She referred to the criticism Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020