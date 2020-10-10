Mumbai dancer bar for 'special customers' raided, 19 arrested

A dance bar that was operating despite the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Goregaon in Mumbai was raided on Saturday by a special squad of the zonal DCP, police said. Eleven women were rescued while 15 customers and four bar staff were arrested, said Zone XI Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Thakur.

The bar was operating without permission and our probe has found it was being operated for "special customers", the DCP said. Bangur Nagar police has registered a case and are probing further, he added.