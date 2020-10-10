Maha: Jailed Bhiwandi AIMIM chief slapped with 7th case

Thane, Oct 10 (PTI)The Bhiwandi unit chief of theAIMIM was booked in a seventh FIR over the past few days foroffences ranging from rape to extortion, Thane police said onSaturday

Khalid Guddu is in jail currently and the latest caserelates to extorting Rs 7 lakh from a builder in 2016 andconstructing on the latter's land he and his accomplices hadgrabbed, said Bhiwandi Deputy Commissioner of Police RajkumarShinde

Guddu's brother is an accused in the latest case thathas been filed with Bhoiwada police, he added.