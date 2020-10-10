Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam police recruitment board will no longer hold employment tests for other departments

"Given the current law and order scenario, the SLPRB will only be able to carry forward the recruitment process of various posts under Assam Police, Directorate of Home Guards and Civil Defence, and Office of the IG-Prisons," the DGP said. As the BTR and Assembly polls will be held within the next six months, it will be very difficult to devote time, logistics and manpower from the already overburdened resources of the police for recruiting people for other directorates and departments, he added.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-10-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 23:48 IST
Assam police recruitment board will no longer hold employment tests for other departments
Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Saturday said that the SLPRB has taken the decision keeping in mind the responsibility for maintaining law and order and the forthcoming elections to the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and the state Assembly. Image Credit: ANI

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), which conducts employment tests for nearly 30 services related to various forces and other allied jobs, will be holding exams for only police jobs following the paper leak scam. Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Saturday said that the SLPRB has taken the decision keeping in mind the responsibility for maintaining law and order and the forthcoming elections to the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and the state Assembly.

"The reconstituted SLPRB assessed the scenario related to different recruitment tests currently entrusted on it. It was conducting recruitments for around 30 services. With all people in SLPRB from the police force now, it will be impossible for us to conduct all these exams," he said. After the former SLPRB chairman Pradeep Kumar, who was a retired police officer, resigned owning moral responsibility of the paper leak for examination for sub-inspector posts, the state government on September 29 reconstituted the Board by appointing Mahanta as its new chairman.

Besides, ADGP (Security) Harmeet Singh has been appointed as its member secretary, while ADGP (Training & Armed Police) L R Bishnoi and IG (Special Branch) Hiren Chandra Nath has been posted as members. "Given the current law and order scenario, the SLPRB will only be able to carry forward the recruitment process of various posts under Assam Police, Directorate of Home Guards and Civil Defence, and Office of the IG-Prisons," the DGP said.

As the BTR and Assembly polls will be held within the next six months, it will be very difficult to devote time, logistics and manpower from the already overburdened resources of the police for recruiting people for other directorates and departments, he added. The state government has already tied up with five universities in Assam to conduct recruitment examinations for various departments.

On September 20, the question paper of the written examination for 597 posts of unarmed sub-inspectors in Assam Police got leaked and the SLPRB cancelled the test minutes after it had commenced across the state. Mahanta said that the examination has been rescheduled on November 22 and the SLPRB has given the responsibility of holding it to Dibrugarh University.

"We will bring out a standard operating procedure for the examination and will sign an MoU with Dibrugarh University soon. The physical tests and interviews will be conducted by Assam Police directly," he added. The SLPRB chairman also stated that no outside agency will be involved in the recruitment process from now on and the existing party has already been disengaged.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

After the fall: Real estate in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises

Iran made mask-wearing mandatory in public in Tehran on Saturday with violations punishable by fines, President Hassan Rouhani said, as the third wave of coronavirus infections sweeps across the country.The daily death toll from COVID-19 pe...

French daily COVID cases set new record at almost 27,000

The number of new coronavirus infections in France jumped over 26,000 in one day for the first time since the start of the epidemic, health ministry data showed on Saturday.The ministry reported 26,896 new infections, taking the cumulative ...

Nigeria not looking to issue Eurobonds, Vice President says

Nigeria will avoid issuing Eurobonds due to their expense, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said and will look at alternative ways to raise funds to support the economy in the face of a looming recession.We are not likely going to explore again...

Soccer-Celtic's Bitton tests positive for COVID-19 on international duty

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Israel, the Scottish Premiership club said on Saturday. Bitton was part of the Israel squad which lost 5-3 on penalties to Scotland in Thursdays ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020