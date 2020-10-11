Man stabbed to death

A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a person following an argument over the latter's damaged motorcycle in suburban Malwani on Sunday night, a police official said. The incident occurred near Hathi Garden locality.

"The deceased, identified as Nazir Sheikh alias Kalu, was killed by Shahnawaz Qureshi," he said. Someone had damaged the accused's motorcycle parked in the locality, but he suspected that the victim was responsible for it, the official said.

"After a heated argument with the victim, Qureshi stabbed him, following which he died on the spot," he said. The accused was booked under various IPC sections, including 302 (murder), the official said, adding that he is yet to be traced.