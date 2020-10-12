Wife of victim among four gets life sentence in murder case in J-K's Udhampur

A local court in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a woman and three others for murdering her husband. Additional Principal Sessions Judge S R Gandhi awarded the sentence to the four accused including Neelu Devi who was convicted of killing her husband Sunny Kumar with the help of others.

Others convicted in the case and awarded life sentences included Rano Devi, her son Vicky Kumar and daughter Lakshmi Devi, an official spokesman said. The court, however, acquitted fifth accused Neeru Devi, wife of Vicky Kumar, as the prosecution failed to prove a case against her.

According to facts of the prosecution case, on April 29, 2013, the deceased had gone to his in-laws' house in Sui village and had a heated exchange with the accused persons including his wife. The accused persons then tied his hands with a rope, killed him and then threw his body in a field after wrapping it in a polythene sheet, the spokesman said.

After hearing additional public prosecutor Anil Kumar Magotra and counsel for the accused and material on record, the court sentenced the wife of the deceased along with three others for life imprisonment while acquitted one woman, he said. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 3,000 on them and said the convicted persons would undergo rigorous imprisonment for one year. "All the sentences would run concurrently," the court said, adding in default of the payment of fine, each of the convicts would further undergo imprisonment of one year.