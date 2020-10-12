Left Menu
30-year-old man stabbed to death in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The woman was said to be working under Kamal in the factory and Rahul came to know of the alleged affair. During investigation, police got to know that Sorabh and Ankit were workers in the same factory and confessed to the killing. A case was registered against Kamal, Sorabh and Ankit, the policeman said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-10-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 20:26 IST
30-year-old man stabbed to death in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death by two persons and his body was thrown in a sugarcane field for standing in the way of an illicit relation in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, police said. The two accused men were arrested.

The incident happened in Tisang village under Jansath police station limits in the district, they said. Circle Officer Shakil Ahmad told PTI that the two men -- Sorabh and Ankit -- were paid Rs 1.15 lakh by a factory owner in the same area to kill the victim identified as Rahul.

The factory owner, Raj Kamal, was apparently having an affair with Rahul's wife, who is a worker in the same unit, the policeman said. The woman was said to be working under Kamal in the factory and Rahul came to know of the alleged affair. Kamal hatched a plan to kill Rahul, the CO claimed. During investigation, police got to know that Sorabh and Ankit were workers in the same factory and confessed to the killing.

A case was registered against Kamal, Sorabh and Ankit, the policeman said. A search is on for the factory owner who is absconding while the other two were arrested. Meanwhile, the body has been sent for a post-mortem with further probe underway in the case.

