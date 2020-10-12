Left Menu
Development News Edition

Changing of Karnataka Health Minister proof of govt's failure in handling Covid-19: Congress

The reshuffle in Karnataka cabinet by changing the Health Minister is proof of the state government's failure in handling Covid-19 and huge corruption, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar said on Monday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-10-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 20:52 IST
Changing of Karnataka Health Minister proof of govt's failure in handling Covid-19: Congress
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The reshuffle in Karnataka cabinet by changing the Health Minister is proof of the state government's failure in handling Covid-19 and huge corruption, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar said on Monday. Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar said, "The Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has proved that his government in which corruption is at its peak, has failed in handling the COVID-19 situation in Karnataka. The government is responsible for deaths that have been reported due to the COVID-19 in the state."

"Even today they don't know how to manage the situation. They opened a huge COVID-19 centre but none of the patients visited there because of the bad infrastructure and lack of confidence in his government and finally, the ten thousand bedded centre had to be closed and this brought shame to Karnataka," added Shivakumar. Earlier in the day, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar K has been given the additional charge of Health Ministry, replacing B Sriramulu.

The State Health Ministry has increasingly become important amid the COVID-19 crisis with Karnataka recording the second-highest number of cases in the country after Maharashtra. According to the health ministry, there are 1,20,289 active cases in the state while 5,80,054 people have been recovered with 9,966 deaths so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What is England's new COVID-19 lockdown system?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new system of lockdown rules on Monday, classifying the risk level in regions to help tackle rising infection rates in parts of England and simplify existing regulations. WHY IS THE GOVERNMEN...

YSRCP has betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh: CPM leader Baburao on capital trifurcation

CPM leader Ch Baburao on Monday slammed the YSRCP government for the decision to trifurcate the state capital, saying that the YSRCP had betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh in the name of three capitals.The YSRCP has colluded with BJP at ...

Federal judge upholds Minnesota's extended ballot counting

A federal judge has upheld a Minnesota state court agreement that allows counting of absentee ballots received up to seven days after Election Day. Republicans had asked US District Judge Nancy Brasel to block the seven-day extension that D...

ANALYSIS-'I have failed': Kim Jong Un shows tearful side in confronting N.Korea's hardships

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared to shed tears at the weekend as he thanked citizens for their sacrifices, in the most striking demonstration yet of how he is relying on his man of the people persona to tackle his countrys deepening...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020