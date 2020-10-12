Left Menu
Haryana Police increases compensation to Rs 30 lakh for kin of pensioners

In yet another welfare measure, Haryana Police has increased the accidental insurance death cover for its pensioners from Rs 17 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

In yet another welfare measure, Haryana Police has increased the accidental insurance death cover for its pensioners from Rs 17 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. "As part of the agreement inked with HDFC bank, Haryana Police pensioners, upto the age of 70 years, would get enhanced compensation of Rs 30 lakh in case of accidental death," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk said.

This facility has been introduced for the first time by the bank for the welfare of pensioners. The condition of card swipe to make eligible the deceased pensioner for getting enhanced accidental insurance death cover has also been removed, he added. As per the revised MOU, the pensioners should have received the last salary in their salary account with HDFC bank and continue to get their pension in the same account. However, if any employee has already retired and wants to get his pension from HDFC bank, then the retiree may need to open a separate pension account with the bank, which is also empanelled by the Haryana Government for payment of pension through e-pension system.

Keeping in view the arduous nature of duty, he said that DGP Haryana, Manoj Yadava has been frequently taking important decisions from time to time for welfare of police officers and jawans. Now the revision of agreement would further build a sense of security among pensioners too, added Virk. It is worthwhile to mention that Haryana Police has recently decided that police officials up to the rank of inspector could be posted at the place of their choice including in their home districts six months prior attaining the age of superannuation. (ANI)

