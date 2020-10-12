Left Menu
Development News Edition

We have been too cautious to expand Quad: US Deputy Secretary of State Biegun

India and the US have been too cautious in expanding the framework of "Quad" due to China's possible reaction, and the coalition can be extended to broader areas of shared interests and with other like-minded partners seeking a free and open Indo-Pacific, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 23:17 IST
We have been too cautious to expand Quad: US Deputy Secretary of State Biegun

India and the US have been too cautious in expanding the framework of "Quad" due to China's possible reaction, and the coalition can be extended to broader areas of shared interests and with other like-minded partners seeking a free and open Indo-Pacific, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Monday. In an address at a think-tank, Biegun said there was an "enormous" opportunity for a "security relationship" with India as he elaborated on conditions for a fundamental alignment between the two countries while referring to China as "an elephant in the room".

"As the United States assesses our own interests and how they intersect with India’s, we have seen the conditions emerge for an organic and deeper partnership—not an alliance on the postwar model, but a fundamental alignment along shared security and geopolitical goals, shared interests, and shared values," he said. "Of course, as we advance in this direction, there is an elephant in the room -China," the US Deputy Secretary of State said.

Biegun arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit primarily to finalise the groundwork for the third edition of two-plus-two dialogue between the two countries later this month. "India has a strong and proud tradition of strategic autonomy, and we respect that. We do not seek to change India’s traditions.

"Rather we want to explore how to empower them and India’s ability to defend its own sovereignty and democracy and to advance Indian interests across the Indo-Pacific region," he said. In the course of his address at the India-US forum, organised by Ananta Centre, Biegun majorly focused on the need for expansion of the 'Quad', saying like-minded countries and groupings must join hands to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The foreign ministers of Quad comprising the US, India, Australia and Japan met in Tokyo on October 6 during which they agreed to deepen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. "Together with Japan and Australia, we are four democratic anchors in an Indo-Pacific region buffeted by changing winds and shifting currents," he said.

The US deputy secretary of state also quoted Indian strategic affairs expert Ashok Kantha to say that India and the US have been too cautious to develop the Quad by wondering how China would react. "I could not agree more with Ambassador Kantha. We have been too cautious. Last week’s important and successful Quad ministerial leaves the United States confident that perhaps, just maybe, we can say that we are present at the creation of those strategic linkages to which Ambassador Kantha refers," Biegun said.

The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of China's increasing military muscle-flexing has become a major talking point among leading global powers in the last few years. The US has been favouring making Quad a security architecture to check China's growing assertiveness. In Southeast Asia, he said Quad partners can deepen engagement with 10-nation ASEAN grouping, cooperate in defending freedom of the seas, and work together in governance, health, environmental protection and transparent data sharing.

"The Quad is a partnership driven by shared interests, not binding obligations, and is not intended to be an exclusive grouping. Any country that seeks a free and open Indo-Pacific and is willing to take steps to ensure that should be welcome to work with us," Biegun said. He further said, "Our work together in the Quad and in other multilateral groupings are critical pillars toward this end, as is formalizing our cooperation - bilaterally and with others - in more regular and systematic ways that offer benefits to our nations’ security." On defence and security ties with India, Biegun said the US has already begun increasing foreign military sales and intelligence sharing with India.

"But there is more that we can do, including strengthening India’s ability to defend itself and by promoting interoperability among our militaries through regular exercises and exchanges, common defense platforms, and co-development. "The upcoming 2+2 Ministerial meeting between Secretary Pompeo and Minister Jaishankar and their respective defense counterparts will be an excellent opportunity to explore the next steps on some of these issues," he said.

He said the two nations are destined for "great things" and that it is up to "us" to accelerate the momentum. Biegun also referred to close collaboration between India and the US in areas of trade and investment, energy, education and "perhaps most critically this past year -unprecedented levels of cooperation to combat the coronavirus pandemic".

TRENDING

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

To stimulate demand, expenditure will be front-loaded; new schemes include LTC cash voucher scheme and special festival advance: FM.

UWB to be next big thing in wireless communication tech: Samsung

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's Buhari promises police reform; one protester killed

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari promised on Monday that the government would bring police officers responsible for misconduct to justice, after nearly a week of sustained protests against police brutality that were met by a harsh respon...

Mumbai goes power-less; trains stuck on tracks, WFH staff hit

A rare citywide power outage paralysed Mumbai on Monday, halting suburban train services, trapping people in lifts and disrupting work from home adopted by millions during the ongoing pandemic. Power supply was restored in a bulk of localit...

IPL 13: Dinesh Karthik praises 'world-class player' AB de Villiers as RCB defeats KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik praised Royal Challengers Bangalores RCB AB de Villiers after the latters stunning innings guided his team to a comfortable win. De Villiers played an unbeaten knock of 73 runs from just 33 b...

Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders Innings Tom Banton b Saini 8 Shubman Gill run out 34 Nitish Rana b Sundar 9 Eoin Morgan c Udana b Sundar 8 Dinesh Karthik ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020